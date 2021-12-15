Tokyo stocks end higher on Toyota gains ahead of Fed meeting results

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Wednesday, led by solid gains in Toyota Motor shares amid cautious trading ahead of the results of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 27.08 points, or 0.10 percent, from Tuesday at 28,459.72. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 10.29 points, or 0.52 percent, higher at 1,984.10. Gainers were led by transportation equipment, securities house and service issues.