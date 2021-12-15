Baseball: Slugger Murakami, ace pitcher Yamamoto win MVP awards

Newsfrom Japan

A pair of youngsters walked away with Japanese pro baseball's top honors on Wednesday as Yakult Swallows third baseman Munetaka Murakami won the Central League's MVP award, while Orix Buffaloes ace pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto was named Pacific League MVP. The awards are decided in a poll of media members covering Japanese pro baseball for five or more years, who each cast first-, second- and third-place votes, worth five points, three points and one point, respectively. Yamamoto's teammate, 20-year-old lefty Hiroya Miyagi won the PL's Rookie of the Year Award, while Hiroshima Carp closer Ryoji ...