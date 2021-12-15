Japan Post reveals more lost personal info affecting 290,000 clients

Newsfrom Japan

Japan Post Co. said Wednesday it has lost documents containing information on a total of 290,000 clients at 6,565 post offices nationwide, much larger than its earlier finding of 67,000 clients. Japan Post said it believes that the information, which includes names, bank accounts and financial transactions, is unlikely to have been leaked outside. The unit of Japan Post Holdings Co., in which the government owns a 60.6 percent stake, takes charge of some of the services consigned by a group company, Japan Post Bank Co. The Financial Services Agency and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Comm...