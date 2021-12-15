Japan estimates record 65 tril. yen tax revenue in FY 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Japan estimates it will post around 65 trillion yen ($570 billion) in tax revenue for fiscal 2022, the largest amount on record on an initial budget basis, on the back of the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, government sources said Wednesday. The government, meanwhile, is considering setting its general-account expenditures at 107.5 trillion yen in the year starting April, boosted by snowballing social security costs and defense spending, according to the sources. It would be the 10th straight year for general-account outlays to renew record high levels. Prime Minister Fumio Ki...