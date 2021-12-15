S. Korea aims to submit application to join TPP by May: minister

Newsfrom Japan

South Korea aims to submit its application to accede to the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal before President Moon Jae In's term ends next May, Finance Minister Hong Nam Ki said Wednesday, according to Yonhap News Agency. "The government has an aim to submit the application to join the CPTPP before its five-year term ends," Hong was quoted as telling reporters, referring to the deal known formally as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. The remarks by Hong, who doubles as deputy prime minister, came just four days after he revealed that Seoul had ...