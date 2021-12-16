Global debt hits record $226 trillion in 2020 amid pandemic: IMF

Newsfrom Japan

Global debt reached a record $226 trillion in 2020 amid the economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, marking the largest one-year debt surge since World War II, the International Monetary Fund said Wednesday. The IMF database showed that global debt surged 28 percentage points from a year before to 256 percent of the world's gross domestic product. Meanwhile, the global public debt ratio jumped to a record 99 percent of GDP, while private debt from nonfinancial corporations and households also marked new highs, the Washington-based institution said. Advanced economies and China...