Tokyo stocks rise sharply in morning on relief after Fed meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were sharply higher Thursday morning, with the Nikkei index briefly rising over 2 percent, as investors reacted with relief after results of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting landed within market expectations. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 444.53 points, or 1.56 percent, from Wednesday to 28,904.25. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 24.21 points, or 1.22 percent, at 2,008.31. Every industry gained ground, led by marine transportation, precision instrument and mining issues.