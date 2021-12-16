Japan's agriculture exports exceed 1 tril. yen for 1st time

Newsfrom Japan

The value of Japanese agriculture, forestry and seafood exports exceeded 1 trillion yen ($8.7 billion) for the first time this year, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Thursday. The export value between January and November totaled 1.06 trillion yen. Matsuno told a press conference that the figure was a "result of the combined efforts of government agencies to promote exports." "We want to promote the growth of the agriculture, forestry and fishery industries by incorporating demand from overseas markets and stimulate regional economies," Matsuno said. The Japanese government has se...