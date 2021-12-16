Soccer: Kamada nets 1st goal of German Bundesliga season

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada scored his first Bundesliga goal of the season to give Eintracht Frankfurt a 3-2 win at Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday night. Rafael Borre, Jesper Lindstrom and Kamada each scored goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half, with Kamada providing the winner at Borussia Park to move Eintracht up to seventh on the league table having won four of their last five outings. Monchengladbach remains clear of the relegation places in 13th but has dropped four in a row. The goal was Kamada's first in Germany's top flight this season. He has scored three time...