Japan to contribute record 376 bil. yen to World Bank fund for poor

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will contribute a record 376.7 billion yen ($3.4 billion) to the International Development Association, a World Bank fund for the poorest nations, in a bid to help such countries recover from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, the Finance Ministry said Thursday. The IDA will use its funds to provide assistance to 74 low-income countries such as delivering vaccines, creating jobs lost in the pandemic and tackling climate change. "The world continues to face an unprecedented crisis due to COVID-19," said Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki at a virtual, two-day meeting of donors hosted ...