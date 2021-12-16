BOJ starts 2-day meeting with COVID-19 funding support in focus

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan began a two-day policy-setting meeting Thursday to discuss the need for an extension beyond the end of March to its COVID-19 funding support program amid uncertainty over the new Omicron coronavirus variant. The Policy Board is widely expected to maintain its ultraloose monetary policy as the economic recovery remains fragile and the country's inflation remains subdued, in stark contrast to the United States and some European nations. The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled three interest rate hikes next year and decided to withdraw its bond purchases faster than earli...