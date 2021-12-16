Tokyo stocks end higher as investors relieved with Fed outcome

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended sharply higher Thursday, led by heavyweight technology issues, as investors took more risks amid relief that the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting met market expectations. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 606.6 points, or 2.13 percent, from Wednesday at 29,066.32, its highest close since Nov. 25. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 28.98 points, or 1.46 percent, higher at 2,013.08. Every industry gained ground except for pulp and paper issues. Gainers were led by marine transportation, precision instrument a...