Taiwan leader meets French lawmakers, seeks support for peace

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen met a delegation of French lower house members Thursday, expressing her hope that their nation, along with other European Union members, helps ensure peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region amid China's growing clout. "As authoritarianism is on the rise around the world, it is important more than ever that democratic partners work together," Tsai said. She also said this year marked progress in ties between Taiwan and France as the upper and the lower house of the country in May and November, respectively, passed resolutions supporting the self-ruled island...