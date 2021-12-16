Japan gives fast-track approval to Moderna's COVID vaccine as booster

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's health ministry Thursday gave fast-track approval to use U.S. biotechnology firm Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine as booster shots as the country steps up efforts to keep new coronavirus infections at bay. The approval came after the ministry gave the green light last month to use Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine as booster shots. Health minister Shigeyuki Goto said before parliament that the rollout of booster shots using Moderna's vaccine is expected as early as next month. On Wednesday, a panel of the ministry agreed to provide Moderna's booster shots for free at least six months after...