Intel announces $7 billion investment plan in Malaysia

U.S. chip giant Intel Corp. will invest $7 billion to expand its plants in Malaysia amid a global semiconductor shortage, Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger said Thursday. Gelsinger, who is visiting Malaysia from Wednesday, told reporters in Kuala Lumpur that his company will invest more than 30 billion ringgit over the next decade for expanding two assembly and test facilities, setting up a packaging plant and other projects in Malaysia. Besides Malaysia, Intel, a top global chipmaker, is expected to announce by early next year an expansion of its plants in the United States and Europe, Ge...