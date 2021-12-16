Mother of late "Terrace House" star to sue TV broadcaster

Newsfrom Japan

The mother of Hana Kimura, a former cast member of the popular reality TV show "Terrace House," said Thursday she will file a lawsuit next year against the show's Japanese broadcaster and a production company seeking compensation for the suicide of her daughter. Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo with her lawyer, Kyoko Kimura said she wanted Fuji Television Network Inc. and the production company to "sincerely" investigate the reason for her daughter's suicide, adding that a week or so before her death, Hana had said the producers "don't treat the cast like human beings." Hana Kimura, 22,...