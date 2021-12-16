Japan gov't bond issuance in FY 2022 to fall sharply

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government's issuance of new bonds under its initial budget for fiscal 2022 will fall sharply from 43.60 trillion yen ($382 billion) in the current fiscal year as it expects to have record tax revenue on the back of economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, sources close to the matter said Thursday. For the new fiscal year starting in April, the government plans to issue more than 30 trillion yen worth of bonds and estimates it will see around 65 trillion yen in tax revenue, according to the sources. Despite the first planned shrinkage in two years, Japan's heavy reliance o...