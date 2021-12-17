U.S. adds Chinese entities to trade blacklist over human rights abuse

Newsfrom Japan

The Commerce Department said Thursday it is adding more Chinese entities to a trade blacklist to deter Beijing's misuse of U.S. biotechnologies and other technologies in activities linked to human rights violations and military modernization. The move, announced amid heightened concerns over China's abuses against its Muslim Uyghur minority in the Xinjiang region, targets the Academy of Military Medical Sciences and eleven of its research institutes, among others. China is choosing to use biotechnology to "pursue control over its people and its repression of members of ethnic and religious min...