FOCUS: N. Korea's Kim may tackle economy for decade, look for successor

Newsfrom Japan

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may struggle over the next 10 years to rebuild the country's economy hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, after he tried to cement his authority at home for the past decade since becoming the supreme leader. Kim Jong Un, who effectively inherited power following the death of his father, Kim Jong Il, on Dec. 17, 2011, is also likely to step up efforts to maintain the family dynasty that has continued since North Korea was established in 1948, backed by the Soviet Union. The current leader, a grandson of the nation's founder, Kim Il Sung, has "failed to make achieve...