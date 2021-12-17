Tokyo stocks open lower as gains locked in after Nikkei's sharp rise

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday as investors locked in gains from the Nikkei index's over 2 percent jump the previous day, while high-tech issues were weak after the U.S. Nasdaq index fell overnight. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 185.09 points, or 0.64 percent, from Thursday to 28,881.23. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 5.72 points, or 0.28 percent, at 2,007.36. Decliners were led by precision instrument, electric appliance and air transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 113.65-...