Soccer: Ito scores 3rd goal of season, sets up another in Genk win

Japan's Junya Ito provided an assist before scoring his third goal of the season as Genk beat Charleroi 4-2 at home in the Belgian top-flight on Thursday. The winger provided a cross from the left for Paul Onuachu to head home a leveler in the 35th minute before slotting in a rebound from close range with his left foot five minutes later to make it 2-1. The visitors got it to 2-2 through a long-range effort from Ali Gholizadeh a minute into first-half injury time but goals from Patrik Hrosovsky and Luca Oyen sealed it for Genk. Ito and Charleroi's Japanese midfielder Ryota Morioka both played ...