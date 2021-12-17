Tokyo stocks lower in morning on weak tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Friday morning after sharp gains the previous day, weighed down by weak technology shares that tracked overnight losses in their U.S. counterparts. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 266.72 points, or 0.92 percent, from Thursday to 28,799.60. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 14.12 points, or 0.7 percent, at 1,998.96. Decliners were led by precision instrument, service and metal product issues.