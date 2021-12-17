URGENT: BOJ trims COVID-19 funding support, maintains easing policy

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan decided Friday to trim its COVID-19 funding support for large companies but will keep a scaled-back version to assist smaller firms until September. At the end of a two-day policy-setting meeting, the BOJ said it will continue to set short-term interest rates at minus 0.1 percent while guiding 10-year Japanese government bond yields around zero percent to keep borrowing costs low for companies and households. The funding support program was launched last year, consisting of purchases of commercial paper and corporate bonds issued by large firms and the provision of cheap fund...