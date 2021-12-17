Baseball: Yanagita to be highest-paid position player in NPB history

Newsfrom Japan

Softbank Hawks outfielder Yuki Yanagita agreed on Friday a 620 million yen ($5.46 million) annual salary for the 2022 season which will make him the highest-paid position player in Nippon Professional Baseball history. Yanagita, who banked 610 million yen last season to equal the record held by outfielder Hideki Matsui, will be in his third year of a seven-year contract with the Pacific League club which also includes performance incentives. The 33-year-old hit .300 with 28 homers and 80 RBIs in 141 games in 2021, when he was also a member of Japan's gold-winning Olympic baseball team. But the...