China revises down 2020 economic growth rate 0.1 point to 2.2%

Newsfrom Japan

China on Friday revised down its inflation-adjusted economic growth rate for 2020 by 0.1 percentage point to 2.2 percent following data revisions. The pace of expansion in sectors like restaurant, tourism and real estate was slower than initially estimated, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics. In 2020, China became the only major economy to achieve growth as other nations contracted in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. But the pace of expansion was the slowest since the economy contracted in 1976, the final year of the 10-year-long Cultural Revolution initiated by Mao Z...