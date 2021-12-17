Tokyo stocks slide on hawkish Bank of England monetary policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended sharply lower Friday after the Bank of England's surprise decision to raise interest rates heightened investor caution about hawkish monetary policy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 520.64 points, or 1.79 percent, from Thursday at 28,545.68. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 28.61 points, or 1.42 percent, lower at 1,984.47. Decliners were led by precision instrument, services and metal product issues.