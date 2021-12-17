Main events scheduled for Dec. 20-26

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Dec. 20-26: Dec. 20 (MON) -- No major events. Dec. 21 (TUES) -- Extraordinary parliament session to close. -- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. to launch H2A rocket carrying communication satellite of Britain's Inmarsat from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture. Dec. 22 (WED) -- Bank of Japan to release minutes of Oct. 27-28 Policy Board meeting. Dec. 23 (THURS) -- Former Emperor Akihito to turn 88. Dec. 24 (FRI) -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release nationwide consumer price index for November. Dec. 25 (SAT) -- No major eve...