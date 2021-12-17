Australia, Britain sign free trade deal

Newsfrom Japan

Australia and Britain sealed a free trade deal Friday, the first trade pact negotiated from scratch by London since leaving the European Union. Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan and British International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan signed the agreement in a virtual ceremony, following a basic agreement reached by the two nations' leaders in June. Britain, which has applied for accession to the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal, hopes the bilateral agreement will serve as a stepping stone in aiding negotiations to join the 11-member pact. The bilateral agreement will eliminat...