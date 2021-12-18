U.S. senators call for mulling digital trade agreement through APEC

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on Friday called for pursuing through a forum of Pacific Rim economies the possibility of a digital trade agreement, amid concerns that the United States may be falling behind China in taking the lead in writing key trade rules in the region. "We write to urge you to utilize and work with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation...to encourage strong outcomes" in the next leaders' meeting, Democrat Robert Menendez, chairman of the committee, and Republican James Risch, the ranking member of the committee, said in a letter to Secretary of State Antony...