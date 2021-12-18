S. Korea strengthens COVID-19 restrictions amid virus surge

Newsfrom Japan

South Korea strengthened restrictions on dining and private gatherings on Saturday in response to a surge in coronavirus cases, with the government urging the public to get booster vaccine shots so they can be better protected against highly contagious variants. The country reported 7,314 new cases for the previous day, recording an excess of 7,000 new infections for the fourth straight day. The number of seriously ill patients topped 1,000 for the first time during the pandemic. A total of 166 people are known to have been infected with the Omicron variant. Under the latest measures, restaura...