Taiwan vote on U.S. pork ban fails, averts blow to U.S. ties

Newsfrom Japan

A Taiwan referendum that sought to reinstate a ban on imports of U.S. pork failed Saturday, averting a blow to ties with Washington at a time when China has stepped up diplomatic and military pressure on the self-ruled island. The government of President Tsai Ing-wen had lifted the pork ban in January, but consumers and the main opposition Nationalist Party (KMT) were calling for the ban to be reinstated because the pork contains traces of a leanness-enhancing drug approved for use in livestock in the United States. All four referendums held Saturday, including one seeking to move the site of ...