JR East, West to cut commuter services next year amid pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

East Japan Railway Co. which serves the Tokyo metropolitan area and West Japan Railway Co. operating in the western region will cut the number of trains during morning rush hours next year after the coronavirus pandemic led to a fall in passengers. Railway companies across Japan are adjusting services due to drops in ridership numbers and changes in passengers' lifestyles in the wake of the coronavirus spread. East Japan Railway known as JR East will reduce services by one to four trains per hour on 16 lines in the Tokyo area from March, including on the Yamanote Line connecting the busiest st...