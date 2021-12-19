Soccer: Okugawa scores in 2nd straight game as Arminia upset Leipzig

Newsfrom Japan

Masaya Okugawa scored for the second straight game on Saturday, helping 10-man Arminia Bielefeld stun Red Bull Leipzig 2-0 in the German Bundesliga. The impressive away win was only the third victory of the season for lowly Bielefeld and their second straight, following a 2-0 win at home to Bochum on Tuesday. Janni Serra opened the scoring in the 58th minute at Leipzig's Red Bull Arena, but the visitors' hopes of another upset were jeopardized by a 70th-minute red card for Fabian Klos. Okugawa sealed the result with a clinical finish in the 75th minute, making no mistake after having an earlie...