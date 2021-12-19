Basketball: Watanabe matches season high as Raptors upset Warriors

Newsfrom Japan

Yuta Watanabe matched his NBA season high with 12 points Saturday for the Toronto Raptors in a 119-100 win over the Golden State Warriors. The Japan national team forward also notched four rebounds, two steals and a block in 21 minutes off the bench against the visiting Warriors, owners of the league's second-best record at 24-6. Guard Fred VanVleet scored 27 points and dished 12 assists to lead the way for Toronto, who improved to 14-15 with the win at Scotiabank Arena. Watanabe logged the first double-double of his NBA career on Monday, contributing 12 points and 10 rebounds in a win against...