Soccer: Former Dortmund, Man Utd star Kagawa leaves PAOK

Newsfrom Japan

Former Japan attacker Shinji Kagawa has left PAOK Thessaloniki after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with the club, the Greek top-division side said Saturday. The 32-year-old former Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United star joined PAOK this January from Real Zaragoza in the Spanish second tier, but had not played since this season's opener in September. Kagawa, who played at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, has 31 goals in 97 games for Japan. The playmaker won two German Bundesliga titles with Dortmund under Jurgen Klopp in 2011 and 2012 before winning the English Premier League ti...