Soccer: Reds beat Oita 2-1 in Emperor's Cup final on late Makino goal

An injury-time goal from departing club stalwart Tomoaki Makino clinched Urawa Reds a 2-1 victory over Oita Trinita in a thrilling Emperor's Cup final on Sunday. The 34-year-old former Japan center-back made an unforgettable cameo in his last match for the Saitama Prefecture club, entering in the 83rd minute and heading home the winner in the third minute of time added on. Reds took the lead in the sixth minute at Tokyo's National Stadium through Ataru Esaka and appeared to have the trophy sewn up until Matheus Pereira headed in a 90th-minute equalizer for J2-bound Oita off a ball into the box...