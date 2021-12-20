Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. fall, COVID concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday, weighed down by falls on Wall Street late last week and renewed concerns over the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the global economy. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 262.01 points, or 0.92 percent, from Friday to 28,283.67. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 21.27 points, or 1.07 percent, at 1,963.20. Decliners were led by rubber product, mining and nonferrous metal issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 113.50-53 yen compared with 113.66-76 yen in New...