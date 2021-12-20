Japan household assets hit record as savings, stock prices rise

Newsfrom Japan

Assets held by Japanese households hit a record at nearly 2,000 trillion yen ($18 trillion) at the end of September as people continued to refrain from spending due to the coronavirus pandemic and stock prices rose, Bank of Japan data showed Monday. The total figure of 1,999.8 trillion yen was the highest since comparable data became available in 2005 and up 5.7 percent from a year earlier. Cash and deposits increased 3.7 percent to 1,072 trillion yen, accounting for 53.6 percent of the overall balance, according to the data. The holding of cash and deposits increased as people were asked to s...