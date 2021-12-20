Tokyo stocks fall in morning on concerns over Omicron variant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Monday morning, weighed down by declines on Wall Street late last week and renewed concerns over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant's spread on the global economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 490.40 points, or 1.72 percent, from Friday to 28,055.28. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 31.99 points, or 1.61 percent, at 1,952.48. Decliners were led by rubber product, mining and securities house issues.