Soccer: Furuhashi brace guides Celtic to Scottish League Cup win

Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi scored a second-half brace to help Celtic come from behind to win the Scottish League Cup in a dramatic 2-1 victory over Hibernian at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday. A minute after the Hoops fell behind through Hibs captain Paul Hanlon's header in the 51st minute, Furuhashi slotted home an equalizer then netted the winner with a well-taken chip over the head of goalkeeper Matt Macey 20 minutes later. Furuhashi, back after shaking off a hamstring strain, has scored 16 goals in 25 appearances for the club this season. "We are the champions! I am so happ...