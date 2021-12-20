Soccer: Sagan Tosu manager Kim to leave club, abuse case unresolved

Kim Myung Hwi will step down as manager of Sagan Tosu, the J-League first division side said Monday, despite unresolved abuse allegations. Sagan Tosu finished seventh in the 20-team J1 table, but the 40-year-old Japan-born South Korean said he has decided to bring his 11-year stint with the club to an end after this season. Kim has been accused of physically and verbally abusing his players, but the J-League has yet to release the results of the investigation it said it would begin conducting in late September. Kim received a three-game suspension from his club after being caught on tape delib...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News