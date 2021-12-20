Toyota to put production of 20,000 cars on hold in Jan.

Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday it will partially halt operations at five factories in Japan in January, causing a delay in the production of about 20,000 cars in total, as it continues to struggle with the procurement of auto parts due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a shortage of chips. The planned halt comes after the company stopped some production lines this month at 6 domestic factories, affecting output of about 22,000 cars. The carmaker will stick to its global annual output target of 9 million cars for the year ending in March 2022 despite the halt, it said. A shortage of auto part...
