Moderna says COVID-19 booster shot offers protection against Omicron

U.S. biotechnology firm Moderna Inc. said Monday that a third shot of its coronavirus vaccine has been shown to significantly increase the level of protection against the highly transmissible Omicron variant in a laboratory test. The study showed that a two-dose course of the vaccine, with each shot containing 100 micrograms, provided only low levels of antibodies that could fight off Omicron. But the currently authorized 50-microgram booster increased the antibody levels to around 37-fold 29 days after inoculation. Given the strength of the vaccine and the speed at which the Omicron variant i...