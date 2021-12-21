Tokyo stocks open higher on dip-buying after Nikkei's sharp fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday as investors bought on dips after the benchmark Nikkei fell nearly 4 percent over the past two trading days. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 443.59 points, or 1.59 percent, from Monday to 28,381.40. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 25.73 points, or 1.33 percent, at 1,967.06. Every industry category gained ground, led by securities houses, rubber products and marine transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 113.65-113.68 yen compared with 113.57-67 yen ...