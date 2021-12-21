Nikkei rises 2% in morning on dip-buying after sharp fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rebounded on Tuesday morning, with the Nikkei index rising 2 percent, as investors bought on dips following sharp falls over the past two trading days. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 559.02 points, or 2.0 percent, from Monday to 28,496.83. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 32.86 points, or 1.69 percent, at 1,974.19. Every industry category gained ground, led by real estate, securities house, and metal product issues.