Soccer: Nippon TV Beleza attacker Endo to join Angel City FC in U.S. league

Nippon TV Beleza forward Jun Endo will move to Los Angeles-based NWSL expansion franchise Angel City FC, the Japanese WE League women's club said Tuesday. The 21-year-old was a member of Nadeshiko Japan, the women's national soccer team, for the Tokyo Olympics and also part of the squad for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France as a 19-year-old. According to Angel City FC, one of two new teams joining the National Women's Soccer League in 2022, the deal is a two-year contract with an optional third year. "I treasure my three years with Beleza that have become a big part of my soccer career...