Tokyo stocks surge on bargain hunting following sharp fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks finished sharply higher on Tuesday, with the Nikkei index surging 2 percent, as investors bought on dips following a large fall over the past two trading sessions, with gains in blue chips boosting the market further. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 579.78 points, or 2.08 percent, from Monday at 28,517.59. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 28.46 points, or 1.47 percent, higher at 1,969.79. Every industry category gained ground, led by marine transportation, securities house and rubber product issues.