U.S. to facilitate aid delivery in Afghanistan, says official

The United States will show leniency in financial sanctions against the Taliban to facilitate aid delivery to needy Afghans, but it is unlikely to unfreeze $9.5 billion in Afghan central bank assets, a State Department official said Tuesday. "It is not in our interest to see Afghanistan get destabilized," the official told reporters at a background briefing in Islamabad. Afghanistan faces an acute humanitarian crisis that has been aggravated by the sanctions imposed after the Taliban took over the country on Aug. 15 and freezing of the assets in the United States. U.N. Under Secretary General ...