Soccer: 8 clubs in race to sign 54-year-old "King Kazu" Miura

Fifty-four-year-old former Japan international forward Kazuyoshi Miura revealed Tuesday that eight clubs are bidding for his services for next season. "I want to sort out what is most important for me, and then make an honest decision based on my feelings," Miura said in Osaka Prefecture, where he is training in the offseason. Miura, the oldest-ever player in Japan's J-League first division and known to fans as "King Kazu," made just one league and three cup appearances for Yokohama FC this year. The club, relegated to the J2 next season, have offered him a deal but he is reportedly considerin...