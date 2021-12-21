Japan gov't to dispose of unused "Abenomasks" amid growing costs

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government plans to dispose of unused cloth masks that it has been keeping in storage since an unpopular free distribution program at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday, as keeping them is proving costly. The washable cloth masks won the name of "Abenomasks" in some quarters in Japan after then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who decided to distribute them last year to cope with tight supplies of disposable ones. The government procured about 287 million masks to distribute to nursing care facilities and all households across the nation. It ha...